10/11/2021

In Pictures: Maryborough Miracle launched in Portlaoise

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The final volume of John Dunne's Portlaoise Trilogy, The Maryborough Miracle has been launched in Portlaoise. 

John's books about Portlaoise have been credited with raising awareness of the town’s history among readers at home and abroad.

Like its predecessors, Home and A Book About Portlaoise, The Maryborough Miracle spans two centuries of life in the town and is full of people (many long gone, many still with us), places and historical events.

Topics range from a young woman’s miraculous cure to the death of a notorious murderess; from emigrants’ memories to a detailed survey of the Market Square and its people.

Other chapters feature local placenames and landmarks, an account of the disease that ravaged the locality in the 1830s, and the author’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Not to mention the hostile rivalry between local newspapers in the nineteenth century and the long quest to find somewhere decent to swim in the most landlocked county in Ireland! 

The Maryborough Miracle was launched by All-Star football legend Colm Browne in Dunamaise Arts Centre on Tuesday, November 9. The evening featured an audio-visual presentation of Music in Maryborough 1880 – 1950. 

Scroll through the pictures above taken by photographer Denis Byrne at the launch.

