09/11/2021

€40,000 extra to clean up Laois streets but 'green machines' requested

€40,000 extra to clean up Laois streets but 'green machines' requested

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

More money than ever will be spent cleaning up Laois town streets in 2022, all to build on the great win by Portlaoise as Ireland’s cleanest town this year.

Laois County Council has added €40,000 to next year’s budget for cleaning streets in Laois, making a total of €543,500.

“This is very much on the back of the outstanding achievement in Portlaoise this year, who won the Ireland’s Cleanest Town accolade. That’s recognition of that and shows what we can achieve throughout the county,” CEO John Mulholland said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly from Portlaoise Municipal District is also a member of Abbeyleix Tidy Towns.

“This will benefit all areas. I have made a request for a Green Machine for each Municipal District,” he said.

Cllr James Kelly agrees.

“It is very important that each municipal district have a green machine. They make an awful difference, making a very clean situation,” he said.

Portlaoise was selected as the cleanest town in Ireland by Irish Businesses Against Litter (IBAL) in October.

Under Litter Management, the council will spend another €615,000 on litter wardens, litter control initiatives, environmental awareness and support services.

The council’s 2022 €88.4 million budget allows almost €8 million for all of its environment services, up almost half a million from the 2021 budget. 

Those services include €4 million for the fire service, and also take in operation of the landfill and recycling centres, enforcement of waste and environment regulations, burial ground maintenance, emergency planning and climate change and flood costs.

