09/11/2021

Major investment on the cards for Laois meat plant

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan has welcomed what he says is a huge investment in two food production companies that operate in the two counties.

The Fine Gael TD said agri-food projects across the constituency are to benefit from €70 million in national funding to help producers open new markets for their products following Britain’s exit from the EU.

He said Dawn Meats Ireland, which has a meat plant in Rathdowney, is getting €4,366,495 capital enhancements. The money will be divided between work at the Laois plant and its facility in Charleville, Co Cork.

Dep Flanagan also welcomed money for Glenisk in Offaly which was recently hit be a major fire. The organic dairy products producer is getting €491,310 for a decarbonisation strategy while

“Funding for two project(s) across the dairy and meat sectors in Laois and Offaly announced by An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, will allow our local food producers to tap into new markets and attract more customers after a very challenging period due to Brexit.

"This is a huge investment in the Laois/Offaly agri-food industry and represents Fine Gael’s commitment to securing the economic future of rural Ireland.

“The agriculture sector is the lifeblood of many communities across the constituency. Nationally, we produce enough food to feed nine times our population and the sector employs almost 165,000 people across the country. We need to ensure the viability of these jobs long-term, and this investment of €70 million will go directly to food producers to help them develop and diversify.

“This investment is about gaining access to new markets in Asia and North America in particular, with a specific focus on moving up the value chain by increasing sales of higher value-add products,” he said.

The Laois based TD said 22 projects in the dairy and meat sectors across the country are to receive funding from the Government’s Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agricultural Products.

