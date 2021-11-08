Council set to spent €89 million on Laois in 2022 in 'steady as you go' budget

Today is the day that Laois County Council will hope to sign off on its draft budget spend for the county in 2022, but the chief executive warns that it will be another year of financial "uncertainty".

"As we strive to pull through the pandemic of the past 20 months, it remains the case that there is a backdrop of uncertainty to the planning and preparation of the 2022 revenue budget for Laois County Council," CEO John Mulholland says in his budget report.

He said that increased vacancies in businesses are "inevitable", causing a further loss in commercial rates income, and notes that the council cannot collect commercial rates from businesses who operate online.

The uncertainty is based on the unknown future of the Covid-19 virus and its impact on the local economy and on wellbeing. It also stems from Brexit and from the government's increased debts.

The council got almost €7 million from Government last year to support it through Covid, but that is expected to tail off, despite a continued fall in local revenue and a rise in costs including from energy, construction and support of local businesses.

The 2022 spending he says will continue to try and stimulate business and community growth, but is also a "steady as you go" budget, given "the relatively unprecedented and unpredictable environment in which it has been prepared".

The council expects to pay for the year using over €9 million from Local Property Tax, €14.66 million from commercial rates, over €40 million in Government grants and almost €24 million in goods and services.

Their biggest spends in 2022 will be €1.83 million to maintain council houses, €1.9 million to operate library services, and €1.5 million on enterprise, jobs and innovation.

The fire service will cost €892,000, while the areas of playgrounds, parks, pitches and recreational development total some €870,000.

Among other areas that Laois County Council also pays for are tourism promotion (€238,000), heritage services (€292,000), community and enterprise projects including €50k for CCTV schemes (€361,500), burial grounds, the motor tax office, school wardens (€81k).

Litter control, Kyletalesha landfill and awareness campaigns get a budget of over €700,000.

Debt management in social housing and housing loans will cost some €500,000.

County councillors will be asked to approved the draft budget at a meeting on Monday November 8.