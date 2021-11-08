Search

08/11/2021

Council set to spent €89 million on Laois in 2022 in 'steady as you go' budget

Council set to spent €89 million on Laois in 2022 in 'steady as you go' budget

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Today is the day that Laois County Council will hope to sign off on its draft budget spend for the county in 2022, but the chief executive warns that it will be another year of financial "uncertainty".

"As we strive to pull through the pandemic of the past 20 months, it remains the case that there is a backdrop of uncertainty to the planning and preparation of the 2022 revenue budget for Laois County Council," CEO John Mulholland says in his budget report.

He said that increased vacancies in businesses are "inevitable", causing a further loss in commercial rates income, and notes that the council cannot collect commercial rates from businesses who operate online. 

The uncertainty is based on the unknown future of the Covid-19 virus and its impact on the local economy and on wellbeing. It also stems from Brexit and from the government's increased debts. 

The council got almost €7 million from Government last year to support it through Covid, but that is expected to tail off, despite a continued fall in local revenue and a rise in costs including from energy, construction and support of local businesses.

The 2022 spending he says will continue to try and stimulate business and community growth, but is also a "steady as you go" budget, given "the relatively unprecedented and unpredictable environment in which it has been prepared". 

The council expects to pay for the year using over €9 million from Local Property Tax, €14.66 million from commercial rates, over €40 million in Government grants and almost €24 million in goods and services.

Their biggest spends in 2022 will be €1.83 million to maintain council houses, €1.9 million to operate library services, and €1.5 million on enterprise, jobs and innovation.

The fire service will cost €892,000, while the areas of playgrounds, parks, pitches and recreational development total some €870,000. 

Among other areas that Laois County Council also pays for are tourism promotion (€238,000), heritage services (€292,000), community and enterprise projects including €50k for CCTV schemes (€361,500), burial grounds, the motor tax office, school wardens (€81k). 

Litter control, Kyletalesha landfill and awareness campaigns get a budget of over €700,000.

Debt management in social housing and housing loans will cost some €500,000. 

County councillors will be asked to approved the draft budget at a meeting on Monday November 8.

Laois council left to 'pick up the pieces' of NRA's motorway build

WATCH - Memory Lane tractor fun in Laois from Coolrain

Fought outside courthouse in Laois county town

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media