07/11/2021

Laois council left to 'pick up the pieces' of NRA's motorway build

Pat Somers

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council will review a motorway related Compulsory Purchase Order agreement to ascertain whether the provision of a fence formed part of that agreement.

So Cllr Conor Bergin was told at the recent Borris in Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District Meeting.

Cllr Bergin tabled a motion calling for the erection of a stock proof fence at Laurence and Julie Kirwan's house at Curraghmore, Borris in Ossory. He noted that these works were supposed to be carried out as part of the M7/M8 motorway scheme.

Cllr Bergin said that the area concerned bordered Laois and Tipperary at Skeirke. The road was re-designed during the M7/M8 scheme construction. The work was supposed to be carried out as part of that scheme.

Cllr Bergin said the NRA (National Roads Authority) had removed hedges and left the area open. There were lots of places where accommodation works had to be done.

The Fine Gael councillor said the NRA had 'got away with it', and Laois County Council were left to pick up the pieces.

