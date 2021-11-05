Search

05/11/2021

'Cop on' Laois nature photographer slams bathroom refurb dumpers

'Cop on' Laois nature photographer slams bathroom dumpers

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois nature photographer has shared eyesore photograph of dumping in his local bog, railing at the people who dumped it.

Mountmellick man Paul Lalor who has won awards for his stunning pine marten photographs, is angry at dumping in the picturesque Lower Forest bogland near his town (see full photo below story).

He believes the rubbish he photographed is from a bathroom renovation, and asks if someone can afford to do that, why won't they pay to dispose of their waste at the local landfill.

"Who are these people who do what they like, fly-tippers, illegal dumpers, environmental vandals, call them what you want. They don’t care about anyone only themselves.

"Maybe they think they are saving a few Euros, by driving up the bog to dump their rubbish. Most of it is recyclable at a cost of €5.00 and for free at local centres.

"But no, the mentality of these people don’t think like that. They think they are cleverer than the “us” sneaking around, looking over their shoulder while they empty their waste onto the bogs, forests and anywhere they like with impunity.

More below photo.

"All this rubbish is from a bathroom renovation, tiles, toilet, hand basin, the lot. They had money to renovate but saved themselves €5.00 or €10.00 by destroying and polluting the countryside. This is not meant to appeal to your sense of civic duty, as it is obvious you have none.

"Instead I call on the law makers to increase fines and name offenders and stop hiding behind data protection and relying on informers to do their job for them. All the focus at the moment is about saving the planet; let’s start in our own backyard and COP ON," Paul said on his social media page.

He told the Leinster Express that he has "given up" reporting dumping to Laois County Council. 

Below: another photograph that Paul took in the area, which he notes is mostly recyclable plastic waste.

Laois County Council's litter hotline is 1800 32 32 30.  Leaving or throwing litter in a public place is an offence, which can be subject to an on-the-spot fine of €150 or a maximum fine of €3,000 in court.

Drinking in public is not acceptable, Judge tells Laois man

‘One size fits all’ a thing of the past says Charlie Flanagan who flags CAO apprenticeships to Laois students

New apprenticeship opportunities for Laois and Offaly school leavers

Laois has one of the worst Covid-19 vaccination rates

Laois wedding singer set to perform on glitzy RTÉ talent show

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media