Laois has one of the worst Covid-19 vaccination rates

Laois has one of the worst uptakes of the Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland according to HSE figures.

Statistics supplied to NewsTalk radio reveal that it is one of 10 counties where one in ten people not yet fully vaccinated.

While Waterford has the highest uptake rate with 96.6% of over 12s fully vaccinated, Laois lingers among the bottom three with 84.7% of people who are eligible vaccinated.

Monaghan has the lowest uptake rate at 80.9% followed by Donegal on 81.3%.

The three counties also prop up the league table when it comes to first doses.

The eight counties with fully vaccinated rates below 90% are Monaghan, Donegal, Laois, Offaly, Longford, Dublin, Cavan and Kilkenny.

Just three counties boast a vaccination rate above 95% among eligible people.

The low figures for Laois contrast with the fact that a fully equipped vaccination hub operated in Laois from April to the autumn at the Midlands Park Hotel.

At close of business on Friday, September 3 some 68,500 doses were administered in the hotel. Vaccinations were also administered in GP practices and pharmacies through the summer.

A scale back vaccination hub continues to operate in Portlaoise at the HSE St Fintan's Health Campus.

Latest HSE figures show that Laois has one of the highest incidences of Covid-19 infections in Ireland.