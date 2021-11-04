Laois wedding singer set to perform on glitzy RTÉ talent show

A second Laois singer is set to perform on the exciting new RTÉ One talent show Last Singer Standing.

Rachael Farrell from Mountmellick will compete on the fun competitive show this weekend, in hopes of winning on the day and landing her place in the grand final.

Rachael, 35, is a wedding singer and a fitness fanatic and also frontwoman of six-piece wedding band called The Bratz (below). Get a taste of her vibrant performances in this video shown below story.

This is week three of the series, presented by former Westlife singer Nicky Byrne, with pop superstars Nadine Coyle, Joey Fatone, and Samantha Mumba joining the show as Pop Panelists.

Contestants will require tactics as well as singing talent as they battle it out against one another in a bid to make it to the grand final and win €25,000. The final airs in December.

In the show's first episode, Anna Bergin from Portlaoise wowed the judges with her voice and bubbly personality but was unlucky not to win her heat.

Last Singer Standing is on RTÉ One at 8.30pm this Saturday evening, November 6.