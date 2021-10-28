IN PICTURES: Laois singer songwriter launches new album

Laois singer songwriter Emer Dunne has launched a beautiful new album, choosing her home town's Mountmellick Arts Centre for a free performance on launch night this October.
Hourglass is now available to purchase in Trax Portlaoise and Tullamore, Breda's Gift Shop and O Gormans in Mountmellick and online from Emer's website www.emerdunne.com.
It is also available on all digital platforms.
