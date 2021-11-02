Search

02/11/2021

WATCH: Famous Laois Christmas landmark on the rise again

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

In what must be the shortest rest ever in it's 64 year history, Laois' most famous Christmas Tree is going up again.

The metal structured 60 foot tall Christmas Tree in Mountmellick's O'Connell Square was only dismantled last April, due to Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential work. 

The Mountmellick Community Employment Scheme workers are wasting no time this winter and by November 2 they are already opening out the structure, just seven months since it was taken down. 

Traditionally the tree, which is overseen by a volunteer committee, is ready and officially lit up on the night of the Late Late Toy Show, which this year is on Friday November 26. 

Below: Mountmellick Christmas Tree. Photo: Diarmuid O'Connor

