IN PICTURES: Scenes of joy as Park-Ratheniska return to senior football ranks

There were great scenes in O'Moore Park on Friday night as Park-Ratheniska claimed the Intermediate football title at the expense of Mountmellick.
1997 was the last time the club were in the senior football championship in Laois but Friday's win ensured that they will be back at the top table for 2022.
Our photographer Denis Byrne was there to capture all the celebrations.
Check out his photo collection above. Just click on the next arrow on the first photo to scroll through the snaps
