28/10/2021

IN PICTURES: Laois village finally gets shop but it's a spooky one for Halloween

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois village that has no local shop has got one just for Halloween, and it's brilliant.

Shane and Michelle Christle who own Hanlon's Shop in Mountmellick have opened a second one, in the form of a brilliant display outside their home in Rosenallis.

The new shop is fully stocked with groceries on the side of the road, with two skeletons behind the counter working themselves to the bone. 

There is also a bony customer getting a fluffy hairdo, installed by Michelle who is a hairdresser.

Another two customers are dining in spooky style.

"Who says Rosenallis doesn't have a shop, established 1948," says 

Well done the Christle family! 

