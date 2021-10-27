Christmas tractor and truck convoy for Laois cancer support

A heartwarming Christmas parade will take place for the first time in Laois this year, with a big farming element.

Farmers and truckers will be decorating their tractors and trucks with festive fairy lights and driving in convoy through the town of Mountmellick, past the town's famous Christmas tree.

The fundraiser aims to raise money for the Cuisle Centre for cancer care which is in Portlaoise and offers free support to people living with cancer across the county and beyond.

Mountmellick Macra have announced the event, their first Light Up Tractor Run.

It will take place on the last weekend before Christmas day, ton Saturday December 18.

"We will be lighting up the streets of Mountmellick in aid of the Cuisle cancer centre. All trucks and tractors MUST be lit up.

Hope to see you all there!," the Macra group said.

Registration Starts at 3pm Leaving At 6pm Sharp. The Cost is €30 for a truck and €20 for a tractor. The convoy will gather at the MDA Business Park, Irishtown, Mountmellick, Laois R32 AOPK.