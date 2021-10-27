Search

27/10/2021

Christmas tractor and truck convoy for Laois cancer support

Christmas tractor convoy for Laois cancer support centre

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A heartwarming Christmas parade will take place for the first time in Laois this year, with a big farming element.

Farmers and truckers will be decorating their tractors and trucks with festive fairy lights and driving in convoy through the town of Mountmellick, past the town's famous Christmas tree.

The fundraiser aims to raise money for the Cuisle Centre for cancer care which is in Portlaoise and offers free support to people living with cancer across the county and beyond.

Mountmellick Macra have announced the event, their first Light Up Tractor Run.

It will take place on the last weekend before Christmas day, ton Saturday December 18.

"We will be lighting up the streets of Mountmellick in aid of the Cuisle cancer centre. All trucks and tractors MUST be lit up.
Hope to see you all there!," the Macra group said.

Registration Starts at 3pm Leaving At 6pm Sharp. The Cost is €30 for a truck and €20 for a tractor. The convoy will gather at the MDA Business Park, Irishtown, Mountmellick, Laois R32 AOPK.

You've got more time to win a Laois Community and Voluntary Award in 2021

More time to enter the prestigious awards

Laois man who almost died from Covid finally returns home

'Flooding risk' for Laois as Met Éireann issues urgent weather warnings

Death takes place of Laois community activist

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media