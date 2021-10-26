Search

26/10/2021

Laois man who almost died from Covid finally returns home

Patricia and Gerard 'Jack' McHugh.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois man who was at death's door from Covid-19 has finally recovered enough to come home.

Gerard 'Jack' McHugh from Portarlington was in hospital for the past seven months, after being rushed to Portlaoise by ambulance last April.

Nurse Gerard Hosey who works in Portlaoise Intensive Care Unit, recently completed a mammoth walking fundraiser on Jack's behalf.

He is delighted that the patient who became his friend has made it home at last, after a difficult recovery, learning how to walk again and suffering setbacks including pneumonia.

"It is with overwhelming happiness that I heard the joyous news over the weekend on the recent discharge from Portlaoise Hospital of Jack. Jack spent 32 weeks in 2 hospitals after suffering from Covid.

"He is now back home with his loving wife Patricia and family. I know I am so proud to be part of his road to recovery, along with the rest of the excellent team I work with in Portlaoise Hospital, Intensive Care Unit and the staff in the Intensive care and ECMO unit in the Mater," nurse Gerard said.

On the same week, the Nurse got to present his cheque for the €4,000 he raised, to the offices of the Mater Foundation in Dublin. Photo below. 

"At this moment we think of those patients who have not been so lucky to return home and who have lost their lives to this terrible disease. May they all rest in peace and God bless their families," he said.

Read our original interview with Jack's wife about his ordeal, below.

