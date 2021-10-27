You've got more time to win a Laois Community and Voluntary Award in 2021

Laois County Council in conjunction with Laois PPN has extended the entry deadline for the 2021 Laois Community & Voluntary Awards.

They want to give more times to groups preparing entries to acknowledge groups and individuals who, through their commitment to voluntary and community activities, have played a significant role in enhancing the quality of life in their communities under.

The Laois Volunteer Centre is supporting a Covid-19 response award while the Leinster Express is a media partner.

Nomination forms are available online at www.laois.ie, www.laoisppn.ie and www.volunteerlaois.ie . For further information call 057-8664078 or email awards@laoiscoco.ie

The new closing date for nominations is 4pm Friday, November 19.

The winner of each category will receive €500 while the runner-up will receive €250

Each group and individual nominated will be presented with a certificate acknowledging their contribution to the community and voluntary effort in Laois. There will also be award winners and runners up across a range of categories.

One of the most anticipated awards each year goes to an individual who the judges believe puts in such effort that they can be regarded as somewhat of an Unsung Hero for the work they do.

The following are the categories for the 2021 awards:

Arts, Culture & Heritage

This award recognises groups and organisations who enhance their local areas, by conserving, protecting and promoting the Arts, Culture and Heritage of their local community through collective creative activities.

Children & Youth

This award recognises groups and organisations which have a positive impact on the lives of children and young people.

Environment

This award recognises groups and organisations working to enhance and develop their community and/or their locality from a social or environmental perspective and create a sense of pride and inclusivity in their area.

Healthy & Active Community

This award recognises groups and organisations that encourage a healthy community by promoting positive environments and initiatives that support and encourage physical activity, healthy lifestyles and a sense of community connection.

Social Inclusion

This award recognises groups and organisations that actively work in a supportive role in their communities and whose aim is to minimise social exclusion and/or help to improve the quality of life for socially excluded groups.



Age Friendly

This category recognises those Groups and Organisations who help to create an inclusive, equitable society in which older people can live full, active, valued and healthy lives.

Volunteer Laois - Covid-19 Community Response

This award recognises groups, organisations and clubs which have worked voluntarily with people in their community and/or county during the pandemic to provide essential services to those in need of assistance.



Unsung Hero

Individuals can be nominated for the Unsung Hero Award.

This accolade is awarded for the significant contribution made by an individual to life in their own local community and beyond.