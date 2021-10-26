No better time to recognise Laois voluntary efforts in communities

What better time than to recognise and reward community spirit and voluntary effort in action which helped sustain communities through what has been a very difficult and trying year, according to the Laois Public Participation Network, (Laois PPN).

Laois County Council in conjunction with Laois PPN wishes to recognize community organisations and individuals who work tirelessly in their community through the 2021 Laois Community & Voluntary Awards.

The awards acknowledge groups and individuals who have played a significant role in enhancing the quality of life in their communities.

Dan Bergin is the Resource Worker with Laois PPN. He encourages the hundreds of voluntary groups around Laois to get involved.

“In a time unlike any other never has community spirit and voluntary effort been so important and valuable in sustaining all of our communities. In the midst of a global pandemic when the words “community” and “volunteer” has become so important to so many, Laois PPN wish to celebrate and recognise our community and voluntary groups.

“Now more than ever is a time to recognise and honour the heroes of local communities and voluntary groups across the county of Laois.

“With that in mind Laois PPN are delighted in partnership with Laois County Council and Laois Volunteer Centre to hold the 12th annual Community and Voluntary Awards.

“Laois PPN consists of more than 600 Community & Voluntary, Social Inclusion and Environmental Groups across Laois and we would encourage groups to put forward nominations for the Community & Voluntary Awards 2021,” said Mr Bergin.

The closing date for nominations for the Laois Community & Voluntary Awards 2021 is Friday 29th October at 4.00pm

Groups can be nominated in the following categories:

Arts, Culture & Heritage

Children & Youth

Environment

Healthy & Active Community

Social Inclusion

Age Friendly

Volunteer Laois – COVID19 Community Response Award

The winner of each category will receive €500 while the runner-up will receive €250

Individuals can be nominated for the Unsung Hero Award

So, go ahead and get nominating your local community and voluntary groups and individuals.

Nomination forms are available online or in paper format or can be completed on-line (see link below).

The closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday, October 29 at 4pm

Nomination forms are available online at www.laois.ie www.ppn.ie and www.volunteerlaois.ie