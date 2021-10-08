Search

08/10/2021

Honouring heroic volunteerism in Laois

Laois County Council in partnership with Laois PPN have launched the 2021 Community & Voluntary Awards

laois laois county council

Pictured at Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae launching the Laois Community and Volutary Awards 2021. Picture: Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Never has community spirit and voluntary effort been so important and valuable, in sustaining all of our communities through what has been a very difficult and trying year.

Laois County Council, in conjunction with the Laois Public Participation Network (PPN), wishes to recognise community organisations and individuals who work tirelessly in service of their community.

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Cllr Conor Bergin launched the 2021 Laois Community & Voluntary Awards at Áras an Chontae in Portlaoise.

The purpose of the awards is to acknowledge groups and individuals who, through their commitment to voluntary and community activities, have played a significant role in enhancing the quality of life in their communities.

2021 marks the introduction of a new awards category, Volunteer Laois – COVID-19 Community Response Award.

Laois Volunteer Centre wishes to recognise local groups, organisations and clubs which have worked voluntarily with people in their community and/or county during the pandemic to provide essential services to those in need of assistance.

Leinster Express will be a media partner for the 12 edition of the awards.

The Chief Executive of Laois County Council John Mulholland invited people to enter this years awards.

“The willingness to volunteer is amongst the most noble of personal traits. It puts others before yourself and represents a selfless act of kindness to others in our community,” noted the Chief Executive.

“These past 20 months or so have seen volunteerism at its best and volunteers throughout County Laois have been magnificent in what they have provided to our community by way of assistance, support or just simply being there and being ready to help people in need.

“Volunteers have a great track record to make time to give to others in a diverse range of services, be it fundraising, helping neighbours or maybe organising local events for the betterment of their communities.

“Each year the Community & Voluntary Awards Event rightly celebrates and acknowledges the significant and highly valued role that volunteers play in our communities and Laois County Council is pleased as ever to host the event," said Mr Mulholland.

The closing date for nominations for the Laois Community & Voluntary Awards 2021 is Friday 29th October at 4.00pm

Groups can be nominated in the following categories:

  • Arts, Culture & Heritage
  • Children & Youth
  • Environment
  • Healthy & Active Community
  • Social Inclusion
  • Age Friendly
  • Volunteer Laois – COVID19 Community Response Award
    The winner of each category will receive €500 while the runner-up will receive €250
  • Individuals can be nominated for the Unsung Hero Award

So, go ahead and get nominating your local community and voluntary groups and individuals.

Nomination forms are available online at www.laois.ie www.ppn.ie and www.volunteerlaois.ie

The closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday, October 29, 2021

Also present at the launch was John Mulholland, Chief Executive, Laois Co Co, Donal Brennan, Director of Services, Laois Co Co,  Carmel McNicholl, Senior Excutive Officer, Laois Co Co, Dan Bergin Laois PPN, Caitriona Ryan, Manager, Laois Volunteer Centre, Karen Chadwick, Development Officer, Laois Volunteer Centre, Suzanne O'Connor, Laois Co Co, and Conor Ganly, Deputy Editor, Leinster Express.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media