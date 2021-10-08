Honouring heroic volunteerism in Laois

Never has community spirit and voluntary effort been so important and valuable, in sustaining all of our communities through what has been a very difficult and trying year.

Laois County Council, in conjunction with the Laois Public Participation Network (PPN), wishes to recognise community organisations and individuals who work tirelessly in service of their community.

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Cllr Conor Bergin launched the 2021 Laois Community & Voluntary Awards at Áras an Chontae in Portlaoise.

The purpose of the awards is to acknowledge groups and individuals who, through their commitment to voluntary and community activities, have played a significant role in enhancing the quality of life in their communities.

2021 marks the introduction of a new awards category, Volunteer Laois – COVID-19 Community Response Award.

Laois Volunteer Centre wishes to recognise local groups, organisations and clubs which have worked voluntarily with people in their community and/or county during the pandemic to provide essential services to those in need of assistance.

Leinster Express will be a media partner for the 12 edition of the awards.

The Chief Executive of Laois County Council John Mulholland invited people to enter this years awards.

“The willingness to volunteer is amongst the most noble of personal traits. It puts others before yourself and represents a selfless act of kindness to others in our community,” noted the Chief Executive.

“These past 20 months or so have seen volunteerism at its best and volunteers throughout County Laois have been magnificent in what they have provided to our community by way of assistance, support or just simply being there and being ready to help people in need.

“Volunteers have a great track record to make time to give to others in a diverse range of services, be it fundraising, helping neighbours or maybe organising local events for the betterment of their communities.

“Each year the Community & Voluntary Awards Event rightly celebrates and acknowledges the significant and highly valued role that volunteers play in our communities and Laois County Council is pleased as ever to host the event," said Mr Mulholland.

The closing date for nominations for the Laois Community & Voluntary Awards 2021 is Friday 29th October at 4.00pm

Groups can be nominated in the following categories:

Arts, Culture & Heritage

Children & Youth

Environment

Healthy & Active Community

Social Inclusion

Age Friendly

Volunteer Laois – COVID19 Community Response Award

The winner of each category will receive €500 while the runner-up will receive €250

Individuals can be nominated for the Unsung Hero Award

So, go ahead and get nominating your local community and voluntary groups and individuals.

Nomination forms are available online at www.laois.ie www.ppn.ie and www.volunteerlaois.ie

The closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday, October 29, 2021

Also present at the launch was John Mulholland, Chief Executive, Laois Co Co, Donal Brennan, Director of Services, Laois Co Co, Carmel McNicholl, Senior Excutive Officer, Laois Co Co, Dan Bergin Laois PPN, Caitriona Ryan, Manager, Laois Volunteer Centre, Karen Chadwick, Development Officer, Laois Volunteer Centre, Suzanne O'Connor, Laois Co Co, and Conor Ganly, Deputy Editor, Leinster Express.