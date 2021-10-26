Step forward Covid-19 responders for the Volunteer Laois – COVID19 Community Response Award

The Laois Volunteer Centre in Laois is reminded communities in Laois that the closing date to enter for awards is Friday 29th October 2021.

The Volunteer Laois – COVID19 Community Response Award is one of a number awards which are part of this year’s Laois Community & Voluntary Awards hosted by Laois County Council and the Laois Public Participation Network (Laois PPN).

The 2021 Laois Community & Voluntary Awards acknowledge groups and individuals who, through their commitment to voluntary and community activities, have played a significant role in enhancing the quality of life in their communities.

2021 marks the introduction of a new awards category known as the ‘Volunteer Laois – COVID19 Community Response Award’.

The Laois Volunteer Centre, which is managed by Laois woman, Caitriona Ryan from Ballyfin, was just set up in May of this year and helps people who want to volunteer in their community to find suitable volunteer roles to assist local non-profit organisations to recruit volunteers.

Laois Volunteer Centre was honoured to come on board with this year's awards. It chose the dedicated ‘Volunteer Laois – COVID19 Community Response Award’ as it wishes to reward local groups, organisations and clubs which have worked voluntarily with people in their community and/or county during the pandemic to provide essential services to those in need of assistance.

Laois Volunteer Centre Manager, Ms Caitriona Ryan said: "This ‘Volunteer Laois – COVID19 Community Response Award’ COVID 19 award was introduced to recognise the volunteers who made incredible contributions by responding to local needs in their communities during COVID-19, supporting one another and ensuring the safety and inclusion of vulnerable people in our community’.

Ms Ryan gave some examples of volunteer activities that would fit into this category:

– Organised groceries & medication to be delivered to vulnerable people

– Volunteered with a phone support line during COVID-19

– Volunteered with a charity that supported communities through this

crisis

– Supported an organisation that provide a crisis text line

– Participated in a virtual befriending programme throughout the pandemic

– Volunteered at a COVID-19 testing centre

– Volunteered in a health care setting supporting the fight against

COVID-19

– Provided activities and classes online during this crisis

– Or took part in any other volunteer activity that supported communities

through COVID-19

Winners receive €500 while runners-up receive €250. So, go ahead and get nominating your local community and voluntary groups and individuals.

Nomination forms are available online at www.laois.ie, www.ppn.ie and www.volunteerlaois.ie For further information call 057-8664078 or email awards@laoiscoco.ie

In addition to the traditional paper application, applicants have the option to complete an on-line application via laois co co website Laois County Council. www.laois.ie

The following Links will bring you directly to the on-line application process:

Apart from the Volunteer Laois award, groups can be nominated in the following categories:

Arts, Culture & Heritage

Children & Youth

Environment

Healthy & Active Community

Social Inclusion

Age Friendly

Click here to apply - Community & Voluntary Awards

Click here to nominate somebody for the - Unsung Hero On-Line

The closing date for receipt of Nominations is Friday, October 29 2021 at 4pm.