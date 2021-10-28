Laois band to give free gigs for all kinds of frontline workers

A kind and generous gesture has been made by a Laois band which was part of the hardest hit sector by Covid-19.

Transmitter from Portlaoise who could not perform for over 18 months due to the ban on live music, returned recently to work, and now they are offering two free gigs to the people who kept the show on the road throughout the pandemic, the frontline workers.

The band is not discriminating, they are casting a wide net over who is classed as a frontline worker and they can all bring a 'plus one' for free too.

The gigs which will are sure to be packed with Transmitter's energetic, spot-on versions of rock and pop classics, will be in Portlaoise and in Abbeyleix.

"Because we want to say thank you…….The first of TWO free gigs we’re announcing this week to show our appreciation for frontline workers. Each worker can avail of two tickets so that they can enjoy a night out with their “plus one” on us on Friday 26th of November.

Huge thanks to the staff in Abbeyleix Manor Hotel and the Kent family for their support in making this happen. Limited tickets available from early next week with guidelines strictly adhered to.

"Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaand……….. We are delighted to announce that on Friday 19th of November, we will return to the Courtyard Stage in Kavanaghs Pub-Portlaoise for the third in our series of “Frontline Thank You Gigs”.

"So, whether you’re a nurse, Garda, retail worker, childminder, retail worker or the local newsagent/grocer, you are invited to enjoy a long overdue free night out on ourselves and the good people in Kavanaghs with your “plus one”.

"Tickets are strictly limited and will be available directly from the venue on a first come- first served basis from midday next Monday 1st of November. All government/HSE guidelines will be adhered to. We look forward to finally welcoming you back," Transmitter say.

Tickets are available from the venues.