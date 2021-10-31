Search

31/10/2021

Laois group Santa's Helpers wishing for Christmas 2021 donations

Laois group Santa's Helpers wishing for Christmas 2021 donations

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois group set up to bring toys to families under financial strain, is asking for donations towards their festive work for Christmas 2021.

Santa’s Helpers was established in 2019 to raise funds and share them throughout Laois community to help people under financial pressure to ensure Santa can come to their children.

They have set up a Christmas 2021 donation fund with a target of €25,000 to raise, with almost €9,000 in the kitty so far.

All donations can be made anonymously and are distributed through the community by professionals best placed to make sure that all donations end up in deserving homes.

The committee are: John Kelly, Celine Cole, Darren Conroy, Ann Bourke Dunne, Bobby Delaney, Chris Navarre and Edith O’Sullivan.

Last year Santa’s helpers supported over 180 Laois families.

"Unfortunately we couldn’t reach everyone who was in need. We are aware of the waste that takes part in our households over the festive season and rightly so, we work hard all year and it’s a time to enjoy and spend with family, appreciating how lucky we are.

"For some it can be a time of great financial pressure and guilt for not being able to provide as they might have hoped. You might have experienced it yourself as a child or a parent but have come through those difficult times and are hopefully now in a position to help someone who has the misfortune at this particular time in their lives to be experiencing difficulty.

"We are appealing to you to buy a few less drinks, selection boxes, Pringles, Roses etc and instead redirect those funds so that a Mam and Dad out there can experience that look of delight on their child’s face as they open their presents from Santa.

"We thank for for donating generously and would ask you to share our post and make others aware of this very worthy cause.
We appreciate your generosity when donating and please take the time to like and share our page," the group say.

See their donation page here. 

Laois Offaly Senator highlights dangers of Halloween to pets

IN PICTURES: Laois village finally gets shop but it's a spooky one for Halloween

Laois band to give free gigs for all kinds of frontline workers

VOTE NOW: HEAT 2 of Laois' Next Superstar

In association with G's Gourmet Jams , Michael Moore Volkswagen Portarlington , O'Gorman's The Bog Road Portlaoise and Telfords Portlaoise Mountrath

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media