Laois group Santa's Helpers wishing for Christmas 2021 donations

A Laois group set up to bring toys to families under financial strain, is asking for donations towards their festive work for Christmas 2021.

Santa’s Helpers was established in 2019 to raise funds and share them throughout Laois community to help people under financial pressure to ensure Santa can come to their children.

They have set up a Christmas 2021 donation fund with a target of €25,000 to raise, with almost €9,000 in the kitty so far.

All donations can be made anonymously and are distributed through the community by professionals best placed to make sure that all donations end up in deserving homes.

The committee are: John Kelly, Celine Cole, Darren Conroy, Ann Bourke Dunne, Bobby Delaney, Chris Navarre and Edith O’Sullivan.

Last year Santa’s helpers supported over 180 Laois families.

"Unfortunately we couldn’t reach everyone who was in need. We are aware of the waste that takes part in our households over the festive season and rightly so, we work hard all year and it’s a time to enjoy and spend with family, appreciating how lucky we are.

"For some it can be a time of great financial pressure and guilt for not being able to provide as they might have hoped. You might have experienced it yourself as a child or a parent but have come through those difficult times and are hopefully now in a position to help someone who has the misfortune at this particular time in their lives to be experiencing difficulty.

"We are appealing to you to buy a few less drinks, selection boxes, Pringles, Roses etc and instead redirect those funds so that a Mam and Dad out there can experience that look of delight on their child’s face as they open their presents from Santa.

"We thank for for donating generously and would ask you to share our post and make others aware of this very worthy cause.

We appreciate your generosity when donating and please take the time to like and share our page," the group say.

See their donation page here.