Furniture Properly relaunches as Cloud 9 in Portlaoise

To celebrate ten years of successful trading, Furniture Properly recently rebranded its Portlaoise furniture and homeware outlet as Cloud 9.

Cloud 9 has new exciting showrooms where the proprietors say you so you can feel comfort, style and class throughout its extensive range of lighting, furniture, accessories and gifts.

Cloud 9 aims to provide inspirational choice to homeowners, interior designers and businesses nationwide.

Tony and Maureen Brown and staff welcomed customers, friends and family to the launch night of Cloud 9 on March 9 where there was a warm welcome to the 1,750 sq foot facility at the Clonminham Business Park, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Opening hours Monday - Saturday 10-am to 6pm and Sunday 2-6pm.

Telephone 057 8630296

Cloud 9 is located in a business park not far off Junction 16 on the M7 Dublin Limerick motorway.