It's time to rediscover the refurbished Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise!

The newly refurbished Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise is set for a major new relaunch in the coming weeks. Over the past two years every part of the hotel has undergone an extensive refurbishment programme including a new lobby and foyer, afternoon tea venue and 30 upgraded executive guest’s bedrooms amongst some of the areas that have been freshened up or totally revamped.

The relaunch will be rolled out as the ‘Rediscover The Killeshin’ campaign with the view to reconnecting customers with the hotel that has over 40 years of a connection with the area.

The Killeshin has served the community in its many forms since its humble beginnings over 40 years ago. Steeped in local history and part of many family’s celebrations throughout the years, it is entrenched in the locality. One on the most important features of the hotel thorough that period was that it was family owned and that has been maintained through the ownership of Pat and Úna McDonagh in recent years.

The McDonagh’s have made a significant investment in modernising the hotel through their group of 4-star hotels, the SÓ Hotel Group.

The Cedar Bar and restaurant have been given a new look to keep in line with the stylish new image of the hotel. The Cedar Bar serves food from 12.30 – 9.30pm daily and The Cedar Restaurant has an excellent reputation for food and is the ‘go to’ gourmet food venue of families throughout Laois, and indeed, further afield. As part of the renovation and upgrade afternoon tea and a lobby service named the Kafé are now available. The Kafé is open 7 days a week from 8am – 16.30pm offering a selection of pastries, sweet treats and speciality tea & coffees and is ideal for a quick meeting or catching up with friends.

There are 15 dedicated conference suites catering for up to 800 delegates at any given time in what is the county’s most highly sought-after conferencing venue bringing business to Laois from all over the country.

The Zest Leisure Club boasts an 18-meter deck level pool, a full range of equipment and classes, including the very popular ‘Les Mills’ gym classes.

The Killshin Hotel provides employment for over 100 staff from the locality and are the proud sponsor of many events and teams in the area including Laois Camogie.

The Killeshin Hotel is part of the four-star SÓ Hotel Group owned by Pat and Úna McDonagh.

The group includes the Lough Rea Hotel and span in Co. Galway, the Castletroy Park Hotel in Limerick and the Charleville Park Hotel in Co. Cork