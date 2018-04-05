Great achievements for more than 150 Laois Partnership training course participants

Over 150 participants achieved QQI certification with Laois Partnership Company at the annual QQI Awards Ceremony in the Portlaoise Parish Centre.



Certificates were presented to students in the areas of Computer Training, Horticulture, Building Skills, Culinary Skills, HACCP, Catering Support and Healthcare training.

Brian Stanley TD presented the Awards on Friday, March 23 in the Parish Centre, Portlaoise.

Ms Catherine Cowap, Social Inclusion Manager at Laois Partnership Company welcomed the attendees and introduced special guests Mr. Brian Stanley TD, Mr Peter O Neill, Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Laois Partnership Company and Mr. Michael Cobbe, Board Member of Laois Partnership Company.

Catherine congratulated all the students on their achievements and extended special congratulations to those participants who achieved Major Awards in Catering Support and Building Skills.

She thanked Mary Kelly, Training Officer, for organising the training courses and also LTI Coordinators Lorna Middleton and Darryl Griffith

Mr Peter O Neill also congratulated the participants on their achievements and commented on the fact that so many of the training participants had already progressed into employment.

He relayed congratulations from Ms. Anne Goodwin, CEO of Laois Partnership was unable to attend but sent her best wishes to all the recipients. Peter then thanked those who provided funding for the training programmes: Department of Rural and Community Development for funding under the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP 2018 - 2022) and also Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board for funding under the Back to Education Training Initiative (BTEI) and the Local Training Initiative (LTI) programme.

Peter also thanked training providers: New Approach, Ballycommon Training Centre, Lir Business Centre, Hughes Consultancy & Training and About Hygiene and tutors Breda Dillon and Canice Conroy.

Dep Brian Stanley congratulated the participant stressing the value and importance of life – long learning and the positive impacts on themselves, their families and the wider community. He complimented Laois Partnership on their contribution to

Community Development and education and the members of the voluntary Board of Directors of Laois Partnership Company for their time and commitment.

Photographer Luke Wynne covered the event for the Leinster Express