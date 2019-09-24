PICTURES: Laois means business as revived Chamber of Commerce is launched

Some of Laois’ leading business lights came together for the official launch of the revived Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday in The Heritage, Killenard.

Rathdowney native, Louise Phelan, who is one of Ireland’s most respected and well-known business people is the keynote speaker who joined newly appointed Chamber CEO Bernie Everard, who laid out the Chamber’s vision and mission to make Laois the centre of Ireland to do business.

The Chamber has opened an office beside the tourist office in Lyster Square, Portlaoise.

Have a look through pictures from the launch in the gallery above. Pictures by Alf Harvey.

MORE: "I wanted those PayPal jobs in Laois," Louise Phelan tells Laois Chamber launch