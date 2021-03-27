Laois bus company turns the corner with the first fully electric bus in Ireland

A Laois company Martley's Coach Hire is the first in Ireland to get a fully electric public bus on the road.

From Monday, March 29 the vehicle will go into operation for TFI Local Link Laois Offaly.

"A big step for sustainable transport with Martleys Coaches," said a tweet from Local Link.

Scroll through the gallery above to see PICTURES of the bus being put through its paces.

Martley's are based in Portlaoise which is a designated low carbon town.