"Laois has huge potential and plenty of appeal" - new Laois Camber CEO takes the reins

Laois needs to be recognised as an ideal location for business at a regional, national and international level according to the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer at Laois Chamber who believes the county has huge potential.

Following the departure of Bernie Everard, the Board of Laois Chamber is pleased to announce that Laois-based Caroline Hofman has been appointed as its new CEO. The Board says it has been working hard over the past number of months to find a suitable candidate to fill this role.

Speaking about the appointment of a new CEO, President of Laois Chamber, Ciaran Finane, said he was delighted on behalf of the Board to welcome Ms Hoffman, who has worked as and advisor for a Government Minister, to Chamber CEO Role.

"The process of hiring Caroline was lengthy and very thorough and we are confident that Caroline will excel in this role. Laois Chamber is unique among Chambers in Ireland in that we have grown our membership throughout the pandemic. We know Caroline is the right person to build upon the excellent foundations put in place by our previous CEO Bernie Everard. Caroline will help to make Laois a great place to live, work and do business,” he said.

Ms Hofman is a graduate of University College Cork and Dublin City University. She previously worked in law firms in Dublin and was also on the Board of Directors for a Credit Union, prior to being appointed a Special Adviser to a Minister of State.

In this role, she has worked as a Special Adviser to the Fine Gael TD for Wexford Michael Darcy when he was Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Financial Services and Insurance in the Department of Finance. She was responsible for all media and policy matters on behalf of the Minister of State.

The portfolio is now held by Laois Offaly Fianna Fáil TD Seán Fleming. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Caroline is 27-years-old, making her the youngest CEO appointed to a Chamber of Commerce in Ireland. Commenting on her appointment, Caroline says:

“I am delighted to be appointed CEO of Laois Chamber at such a crucial time and I look forward to ensuring the Chamber continues to grow from strength to strength. I am acutely aware of the challenges Covid-19 has brought since March 2020, and I must commend the resilience of our local businesses throughout the county during the pandemic and the unprecedented national and regional lockdowns.

“I want Laois to be recognised as an ideal location for business at a regional, national and international level, and to encourage sustainable growth within the county. Laois has huge potential and plenty of appeal with a strong range of businesses throughout the county. We have a dynamic, skilled and talented workforce, as well as being centrally located to Dublin, Limerick and Cork. Whether you’re travelling from Portarlington, Mountmellick, Portlaoise or Mountrath, our major airports and ports are all easily accessible,” she said.

Laois Chamber was re-established in 2019 with support from John Mulholland, Chief Executive of Laois County Council, Evelyn Reddin of the Laois Enterprise Office, and Denise Rainey of the Business Support Unit in Laois County Council. Together with the hard work of the Board, the Chamber has continued to grow since it’s reestablishment.

“As CEO of Laois Chamber, I will have an open door policy. Every single business in Laois matters, whether you are a sole trader or a multinational company, and I want each and every business to have a voice. No matter how big or small you feel an issue may be, I would encourage members to contact me directly. I look forward to hitting the ground running and working with businesses throughout the county. I want to put Laois well and truly on the map as a top destination for business and as a place to work,” she said.

Ms Hoffman commenced her role on Monday, July 26. CHECK OUT HER PROFILEON LINKEDIN.