Big Irish shopping chain puts final touches on first of two Laois expansions at Portlaoise stores

The final touches are being put on the first of two big expansions by Dunnes Stores at its two stores in Portlaoise.

While some construction work was ongoing through the weekend, Dunnes had opened the extension to its Kyle Shopping Centre branch in Portlaoise's town centre.

Dunnes has moved into a space part of which was formerly occupied by a cafe to make more space for its homewares and clothing sections. MORE DETAILS BELOW LINK

Dunnes Stores Unlimited Company applied to Laois County Council in 2020 for permission to change use and amalgamate three vacant units and an adjoining service corridor with the existing Dunnes Stores to increasing the stores textile sales area from 2,295 sqm to 2,796.5 sqm.

Conditional permission was granted early in 2021.

The Kyle Centre was built during the Celtic Tiger era at the same time as the Laois Shopping Centre was redeveloped. Neither Centres have been slow to fully occupy. Dunnes is the anchor tenant in the Kyle Centre while Tesco is the anchor across the road in the Laois Shopping Centre.

The Kyle Centre expansion is the smaller of the chain's plans in Portlaoise. MORE ON THE OTHER Laois project below picture.

Meanwhile, work is continuing at the Irish chain's branch at its original premises in Portlaoise on the Mountmellick Road.

The company applied to Laois County Council as far back as 2017 to construct an 800 sqm extension and modification to Dunnes Stores Licensed Supermarket at the Green Rd / Mountmellick Rd in Portlaoise, to provide a new supermarket layout.

Work began on that project in 2021.

Dunnes also has outlets in Graiguecullen and Rathdowney.