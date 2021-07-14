Big name specialist retailer opens Laois outlet in Portlaoise

Much of the chains business is done online but goods can be picked up from local shops
The hardware business has got very competitive in Laois following the arrival of another big chain in the town.
Screwfix Portlaoise recently opened at the Lismard Business Park in Portlaoise.
Screwfix is part of Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement company, which claimse to have 1,300 stores in 10 countries in Europe, Russia and Turkey.
It is an online trader which sells everything from power tools and work wear to cables and pipe fittings. Screwfix claims to have over 24,000 products available for pick up from its outlets.
German-based firm Wurth is also setting up in the town.
Local firm Telfords is the most established supplier in the sector in the Laois town.
