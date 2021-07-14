Portlaoise's Killeshin Hotel lays on fine spread for Galway's All-Ireland hurling champs

Galway laois hurling supermac's

Galway minor hurling captain Adam Nolan and manager Brian Hanley with Pat and Una McDonagh and Killeshin Hotel General Manager Daniel McCarthy at The Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise. Pic: Alf Harvey

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Where better place to celebrate winning an All-Ireland hurling final than in a Laois hotel.

Well that was the decision reached on Saturday, July 9 after Galway GAA brought their minor hurling team to the Killeshin Hotel for a post-match banquet.

It helped of course that Pat and Una McDonagh of Supermac's, Galway's shirt sponsors, own the Killeshin.

They made sure the young athletes from the west were well fed in a spread overseen by the hotel's General Manager Daniel McCarthy.

Galway defeated Kilkenny in the final at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Laois photographer Alf Harvey was commissioned by the McDonagh's to take some pictures at the venue on the town's Dublin Road. See his pictures below.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie