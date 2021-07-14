Portlaoise's Killeshin Hotel lays on fine spread for Galway's All-Ireland hurling champs

Galway minor hurling captain Adam Nolan and manager Brian Hanley with Pat and Una McDonagh and Killeshin Hotel General Manager Daniel McCarthy at The Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise. Pic: Alf Harvey
Where better place to celebrate winning an All-Ireland hurling final than in a Laois hotel.
Well that was the decision reached on Saturday, July 9 after Galway GAA brought their minor hurling team to the Killeshin Hotel for a post-match banquet.
It helped of course that Pat and Una McDonagh of Supermac's, Galway's shirt sponsors, own the Killeshin.
They made sure the young athletes from the west were well fed in a spread overseen by the hotel's General Manager Daniel McCarthy.
Galway defeated Kilkenny in the final at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.
Laois photographer Alf Harvey was commissioned by the McDonagh's to take some pictures at the venue on the town's Dublin Road. See his pictures below.
