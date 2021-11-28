In Pictures: Laois Offaly Christmas festivities at Portarlington lights switch on

Portarlington was a Christmas card scene Late Late Toy Show night when local people braved the bitter cold for the town's Christmas Lights switch on.
The town looks amazing and well done once again to the Portarlington Business Association and Portarlington Christmas Street Lights for organising the lights.
Michael Scully went along for the Leinster Express to capture the night on camera.
Donations to help pay for the lights are welcome on a special Go Fund me page. Collection buckets can be found in: Centra Main St, Super Value, Hummingbird, Eamon Bracken Menswear, The Anvil Inn, Fletchers Hardware, O'Deas Bistro, Solas Garden Shop, Post Office & Coopers Florist.
Light a light for a loved one is back this year. Envelopes are available in Centra, Main St!
Just €5 to get your message shown in the Room With a Brew coffee shop window Christmas display. All proceeds go to the Portarlington Christmas street lights.
