In Pictures: Portlaoise Festive Market sparks Christmas season in Laois

The Christmas festivities got into full swing Portlaoise this weekend with the holding of the annual Christmas Market in the heart of the town.
The Downtown Portlaoise organisers lined up an array of stalls this year from Market Square to the Lower Square on the town's Main Street which was aglow with Christmas lights switched on virtually by Santa on Late Late Toy Show night.
Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express to capture some of the local people who enjoyed their day of Christmas shopping on Sunday, December 13.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.