IN PICTURES Laois pupils make sure other children enjoy Christmas this year

The pupils of Scoil Mhuire, Abbeyleix sent 105 Christmas shoeboxes to Team Hope, Ireland for less fortunate children around the world this year.
Second class students helped Mary Siney load up the bus recently. Scroll through the gallery above to see the children in action.
