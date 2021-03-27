Garda speed limit breaking drivers in PICTURES on Laois / Offaly roads from National Slowdown day
Gardaí across Laois and Offaly were out on patrols today as part of National Slow Down Day.
"A large number of speeding detections recorded across both counties despite a large amount of publicity behind this campaign," said the Gardaí.
Scroll through the PICTURE GALLERY above to see some of the notable speeders detected caught on CAMERA.
Read also: LIST OF NATIONAL NOTABLE SPEEDERS
