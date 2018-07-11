Great day in the Slieve Blooms at the Festival of the Mountain #inpictures

A sun-drenchced Slieve Bloom mountains in the heart of Laois was the picturesque venue for than annual Rosenallis Festival of the Mountain.

An enjoyable day was had by all who attended the event in Rosenallis on Sunday July 1.

The organised thanks everyone who helped out in any way to make the day a success.

The Raheen & Ballyfin Vintage Clubs were also thanked for taking part. On view was the oldest moving machine in Ireland at 128 years old.

The homemade pancakes went down a treat and were in big demand, Ann Gleeson and her team had a busy day cooking.

The muisic and craic was supplied by Rock on Paddy.

Lots of side shows were enjoyed and teas and coffee served also on the day.

Apart from a day of family fun there were various prizes in a number of competitions.

The results were as follows:

Primary School Art Competition sponsored by Mountmellick Service Station: NS winners: 1st place: Sam Thompson, 2nd Enda Feighery, 3rd Daithi Peake, Highly Commended Saoirse Dunne.

Rosenallis NS Winners: 1st Martha Ann Dooley, 2nd Amy Dooley, 3rd Kiera Poole, Highly Commended Callum Long.

Bonny Baby: U1 yrs - winner in boys section, Joey Styles, runner up Kaiden Newsome.

Girls: Suzi Kavanagh, runner up Roisin Conroy.

U2 yrs winner in boys section : Cian Fenlon, runner up Conor Kirwan.

U2 yrs winner in girls section: Mollie Ryan, runner up Sophie Corbett.

U3 yrs winner in boys section: Ben Farrell

U3 yrs Winners in girls section: Mia Mullen, runner up Evelyn Kelly.

Fancy Dress winner of the boys section: Isaac Lowndes as Batman

Winner of the girls section: Hayley Lowndes as Harlequin.

Glamarous Granny (sponsored by John & Shirley Baker) won by Maura Scully.

Queen of the Mountain 2018 is Lisa Delaney from Pullagh, Tullamore who was crowned by the outgoing winner of 2017 Sinead Heaney from Clonaslee.

King of the Mountain was won by Donal Farrell from Ballyfin.

The turf clamping competition was won by Betty Newsome.

Michael Scully went along for the Leinster Express to capture the great day on camera.