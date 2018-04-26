Made in Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue judges Punchestown Best Dressed Day One - PICTURES
Style and glamour at the Kildare track on Day One of this year's National Hunt Festival at Punchestown
Made In Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue judged the Best Dressed competition on Day One of this year's Punchestown, and picked a striking outfit worn by Cork SuperValu manager Alex Butler as her winner.
Rainy conditions at the Kildare track didn't deter the ladies from putting their best foot forward in the style stakes.
The grand finale of the Best Dressed competition takes place on Friday, with the winner receiving a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Bollinger vinyards in France.
PICTURES: MICHAEL CHESTER
