GALLERY: Spink GAA honour past winners and launch development plan

The Abbeyleix Manor Hotel provided the backdrop for Spink GAA's celebration night last weekend.

The event was to honour their Championship winning team from 1986-89 as well as to launch their three-year development plan.

A good crowd attended on the light to share stories, laughs and reminisce about times gone past and also to look ahead to the future with their plan for the next three years.

Alf Harvey was our photographer on the night.

*Browse through the gallery using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above