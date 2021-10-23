IN PICTURES: Check out our photo collection as Trumera bask in Intermediate championship celebrations

There were scenes of joy in O'Moore Park on Friday night as Trumera bounced back from losing the 2020 Intermediate hurling final and finally got their hands on the Intermediate cup.
They produced a powerful finish to beat Clough-Ballacolla in the decider and our photographer Denis Byrne was there to capture all the celebrations.
Check out his photo collection above. Just click on the next arrow on the first photo to scroll through the snaps
