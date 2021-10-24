IN PICTURES: Celebrations all round as Ballypickas rejoice as Junior 'A' champions

There were great scenes in O'Moore Park on Saturday afternoon as Ballypickas beat neighbours Abbeyleix to land the Junior 'A' hurling crown.
They had to withstand a late Abbeyleix comeback but they dug it out and our photographer Denis Byrne was there to capture all the celebrations.
Check out his photo collection above. Just click on the next arrow on the first photo to scroll through the snaps
