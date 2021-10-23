Ballypickas crowned Junior 'A' champions as late Abbeyleix comeback falls short

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR 'A' HURLING FINAL

BALLYPICKAS 3-11

ABBEYLEIX 2-9

Ballypickas had to survive a late scare but held on to claim the Junior 'A hurling title on Saturday afternoon. They were leading by eight points with 15 minutes to go before Abbeyleix rattled off two goals on route to bringing it back to a one point game in injury time.

In the end, a third Ballypickas goal, this time from Paddy Boggan, sealed the deal as they held on for a deserved win. Their battling qualities shone through on a day that saw conditions tough for free flowing hurling.

Abbeyleix wasted little time in settling into the game with Conor Bergin getting them off the mark inside the opening minute with a free. Shaun Fitzpatrick doubled their lead a minute later when he gathered a quick '65' from Bergin but that would be their last score for 11 minutes as Ballypickas roared into the game.

Mike McKeogh drilled over a long range free in the eighth minute before they struck for goal a minute later. MJ Lalor was in and around the house and after he plucked a long delivery in, he made no mistake in finding the corner of the net to change the shape of the game.

McKeogh added two more brilliant frees and from trailing 0-2 to 0-0 after two minutes, they now led 1-3 to 0-2 after 13 minutes.

Sam Quinn notched up a super individual score and a badly needed one for Abbeyleix but just before the water break, MJ Lalor sent over a sensational score from all of 50 metres while under pressure to give Ballypickas a 1-4 to 0-3 lead at the first water break.

Ballypickas continued to work and pick off the scores. Two more expertly struck frees from McKeogh extended their lead to six before Noel Leech put them 1-7 to 0-3 in front after good work from Daire McWey and MJ Lalor.

Abbeyleix were struggling to get any decent possession and were being comprehensively out worked and fought when it came to the breaking ball and the rucks.

McKeogh landed his sixth free of the game in the 29th minute and Ballypickas were cruising while Abbeyleix remained in first gear.

Enda McWey got their first score in 17 minutes in first half stoppage time but Ballypickas still held a healthy 1-8 to 0-4 albeit with the aid of a strong wind in that opening half.

Abbeyleix got the start they needed to the second half and had two points on the board in as many minutes through a Conor Bergin free and the first of the day for Cathal Doyle.

Now a five point game, how would Ballypickas respond? The answer arrived in the 33rd minute when they rattled in their second goal.

Mike McKeogh sent in a floater around the danger area and with the ball still kin flight, Daire McWey let fly one handed and lifted the rain off the back of the net to make it 2-8 to 0-6.

With conditions tough for hurling, there were more mistakes than pieces of brilliance but Ballypickas were working harder and seemed more up for the battle of winning the dirty ball.

Conor Bergin and McKeogh exchanged dead balls before the water break as Ballypickas held a strong hold on the game leading 2-10 to 0-8 with 15 minutes to play.

There was still life in Abbeyleix though and after the restart Shaun Fitzpatrick bursted off on a run through the Ballypickas defence and finished to the net in some style to make it 2-10 to 1-8.

Enda McWey clipped over a point to narrow the arrears to four and with four minutes to go, Abbeyleix struck for goal again. Shaun Fitzpatrick's shot was blocked but it fell into the path of Joe Bergin who finished from close range to leave it 2-10 to 2-9 and set up for a pulsating finish.

Ballypickas made the game safe in injury time when Paddy Boggan was in the right place at the right time and reacted to a spilled ball from a ruck to scramble the ball over the line for their third goal. Mike McKeogh sailed over another free after he was fouled himself and with that Ballpickas were crowned Junior 'A hurling champions with five points to spare.

ABBEYLEIX

Scorers: Shaun Fitzpatrick 1-1, Conor Bergin 0-4 (0-3 frees and 0-1 '65'), Joe Bergin 1-0, Enda McWey 0-2, Sam Quinn and Cathal Doyle 0-1

Team: David Sheeran; Eamon Fitzpatrick, Alan Lynch, David Walsh; Tomas Moore, Steven Reilly, Liam Doyle; Enda McWey, Davin McEvoy; Conor Bergin, Cathal Doyle, Shaun Fitzpatrick; Sam Quinn, Joe Bergin, Tommy Walton. Subs: JJ Murphy for Tomas Moore (40), Eoin Egan for Tommy Walton (46)

BALLYPICKAS

Scorers: Mike McKeogh 0-7 frees, Daire McWey 1-2, MJ Lalor 1-1, Paddy Boggan 1-0, Noel Leech 0-1.

Team: Noel Concannon; Tim Cass, Kieran Bowe, Michael Downey; William McDonald, Liam Lalor, Colin Kinsella; Aaron O'Dea, James Hennessy; Thomas Whelan, Paddy Boggan, Noel Leech; Mike McKeogh, Daire McWey, MJ Lalor. Subs: Ricky Nolan for Thomas Whelan (38), Colin Rowan for Aaron O'Dea (42), Ger Whelan for Paddy Boggan (50), Paddy Boggan for Noel Leech (53), Eimhin Hennessy for Colin Kinsella (60)

Referee: JJ Gorman (Clough-Ballacolla