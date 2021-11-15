IN PICTURES: Joyous scenes as Portarlington win back to back senior football titles

For the second time in three months, Portarlington got their hands on the Laois senior football championship. After claiming the delayed 2020 final a few months back, they completed the double on Sunday when they demolished Portlaoise by 15 points in a one sided final.
Our photographer Denis Byrne was on the ball after the game and collected a brilliant gallery of celebrations photos.
Swipe on the photo above to flick through the images.
