IN PICTURES: Portlaoise CBS victorious in Laois GAA first year schools competition

Portlaoise CBS first year footballers won the Laois Schools competition defeating Colaiste Iosagáin, Portarlington on a scoreline of 4-12 to 2-11.

The CBS got off to a great start as a pass from Mark O’Connor allowed Aaron McCormack to pull first time on the ground to the net. A lengthy run by Denis Browne set up Davy Delaney for a nice point before Joe Larkin added a second after good work from Sean Tuohy. After great tackling for Aaron Fitzpatrick, the ball broke to Sean Tuohy to calmly slotted the ball over.

Tuohy again fielded the resulting kick out and set up Davy Delaney for his second point. Joe Larkin then added the first of his two goals after great interlinking play from Dan Downey who ran at the Port backs and offloaded to Larkin to finish.

Great anticipation from Ross Dunne allowed him to pick up a ball on the wing and he found Fitzpatrick who laid off to Larking for his second goal. The teams entered the 1st water break with CBS leading 3-4 to 0-1.

The second quarter was a real battle for possession with scores at a premium. Port’s outstanding centre-forward Ultan Dunne scoring 1-1 while our own Davy Delaney pointed our only score of the quarter. The half finished 3-5 to 1-2.

The second half saw the CBS backs weather a great storm as they time and again foiled many Port attacks, with James Doyle, Andrew Whelan and Paul Byrne contesting every ball while Sean Powders began many a counter-attack, with Eoin Deegan linking many plays. Conor Dunne’s kickouts found his players every time. Joe Larkin stuck over two points after great work from Tuohy and Downey while Aaron McCormack was on the end of two attacks to score a brace.

After a great run by Denis Browne, he was dragged down on the 20m line. McCormack took the resulting free who found Ross Dunne unmarked and he slotted the ball over the bar. In the final minutes Dan Downey scored a superb goal. After starting the move at midfield, he continued his run through the middle and buried the ball in the back of the net to secure the win.

Well done to all the players and their coaches Mr. Lowry and Mr. White