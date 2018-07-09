GALLERY - From London to Croke Park, a memorable Laois senior football season in pictures

-
Stephen Attride raises the Diviison 4 trophy in Croke Park: Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Laois manager John Sugrue taking a training session in mid-December 2017. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Ross Munnelly at a Laois training session last December. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Laois manager John Sugrue poses for a photo at training last December. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Eoin Lowry on the attack against Westmeath in the O'Byrne Cup. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
The Laois management team in discussion during the O'Byrne Cup. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Laois senior footballers getting ready to play Limerick in NFL Round 1. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Eoin Lowry under pressure against Limerick. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Finbarr Crowley offloads for Laois against Limerick. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Paul Kingston has his jersey tested against Limerick. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Gareth Dillon on the attack against Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon.
-
Danny O'Reilly in action against Leitrim. His season would be cut short after he was attacked on a night out in Carlow after the league final.
-
John O'Loughlin with twin nieces Anna and Edie Fitzgerald as he captains Laois on his 100th appearance for the county. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Gary Walsh concentrates on this free against Waterford. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
John Sugrue not overly happy with some of Laois' play against Waterford. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Ross Munnelly lines up a free against Wicklow. Pic: Dave Barrett
-
Evan O'Carroll takes some advice on board from John Sugrue against Wicklow. Pic: Dave Barrett.
-
Finbarr Crowley under pressure against London. Pic: Paul Dargan
-
Laois players and supporters mingle together after the win over London. Pic: Paul Dargan
-
Some of the sizeable Laois support in Ruislip. Pic: Paul Dargan
-
Stephen Attride leads Laois out with mascot Jack Bolton before the league game with Carlow. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Gary Walsh squeezes a shot past the Carlow defence for a goal in Netwatch Cullen Park. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Robbie Piggot, who made in impression on the games with Carlow, shoots for a point. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Laois supporters in good form at the NFL Division 4 final. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Laois manager John Sugrue with Shauna Kealy, daughter of the late Liam Kealy, at the NFL Division 4 final. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Trevor Collins leading the charge against Carlow. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Gareth Dillon gets his pass away in the league final. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Brian Glynn on the attack against Carlow. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Laois fans braving the cold at the NFL Division 4 final. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Kieran Lillis celebrated with Ollie Byrne after the league final. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
John Sugrue celebrates with son Conor after the NFL Division 4 final. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
The Laois team with the NFL Division 4 trophy. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Laois players celebrate with the cup. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Checking the form ahead of the Laois challenge game with Meath, a fundraiser for the injured Danny O'Reilly. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Danny O'Reilly with young Graigue supporters at the challenges game in Graiguecullen. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Benny Carroll on the attack against Meath. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Graham Brody on one of his customary runs forward against Wexford. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Colm Begley weighs up his options against Wexford. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Laois trailing by ten points at half time against Wexford. The rest, as they say, is history. Pic: Alf Harvey
-
Paul Kingston looks for support against Westmeath. He scored a hat trick in the game. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Niall Donoher curls over a point against Westmeath. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
John O'Loughlin stands strong against this challenge against Westmeath. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Laois supporters getting ready to head for Croker for the semi-final. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Laois fans roar their approval in the Leinster semi-final against Carlow. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Colm Begley and Peter O'Neill celebrate the Laois win over Carlow. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Fergal, Frankie, Adam Enda and Emily O'Carroll with Tony Mahoney and Anne Campion, Durrow
-
James and Aisling Hayden with Conor Keightley
-
Emo duo Finbarr Crowley and Darren Strong celebrate the semi-final win over Carlow. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Evan O'Carroll is met with a wall of Carlow defenders in the Leinster semi-final. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Stephen Attride leaves the field on a stretcher after his season-ending injury against Carlow. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Stephen Attride tweets out a picture of his injuries after the game. Pic: Stephen Attride/Twitter
-
Mark Timmons with young fans at O'Moore Park for the Laois Footballers Meet & Greet Open Training Session. Picture: Alf Harvey.
-
Manager John Sugrue meets Sean Molloy, Arles KIlcruise at O'Moore Park for the Laois Footballers Meet & Greet Open Training Session. Picture: Alf Harvey.
-
Gary Walsh signs a jersey for Sean Browne, Crettyard at O'Moore Park for the Laois Footballers Meet & Greet Open Training Session. Picture: Alf Harvey.
-
Graham Brody heads out on the attack against Dublin. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Laois fans supporting the team at the Leinster final. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Niall Donoher lets this ball in for Laois against Dublin. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Laois fans show their delight in the first half against Dublin. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Tiernan Lawless, Ross Delaney, Harry McGree and Conor McCausland from Portlaoise
-
Donie Kingston gets his shot away against Dublin in the Leinster final. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Disappointment for Laois at the final whistle. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Laois may have been losing, but this young Laois fan was still all smiles. Pic: Denis Byrne.
-
Kieran Lillis on the attack against Monaghan. Pic: Gerry Shanahan
-
John Sugrue leads Laois out for the second half against Monaghan. Pic: Gerry Shanahan.
-
No way forward for Ross Munnelly against Monaghan, in Laois' final game of the season. Pic: Gerry Shanahan.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on