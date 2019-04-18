GALLERY: Laois GAA clubs descend on Croke Park for Go Games initiative

The hallowed of turf of Croke Park saw an invasion of children across the past two weeks for the GAA Go Games Provincial Days with a host of hurling and football on display from Laois clubs.

U-8 hurlers and footballers from clubs all over the county and indeed the country descended on GAA HQ in the capital to show off their skills on the biggest stage of all.

The initiative provides an incredible opportunity to the next generation of GAA stars to get the full Croke Park experience - from using the dressing rooms, playing on the sacred pitch to lifting the cup aloft the steps of the Hogan Stand.

There were nine Laois clubs participating across either code in attendance over the weekend – Clonaslee-St Manman’s, Timahoe, Ballyroan Abbey, Spink, Ballylinan, The Rock, Borris-Kilcotton, Clonad and Ballyfin.

Enjoy our gallery courtesy of photographer Alf Harvey.