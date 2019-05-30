Cumann na mBunscol
Photo Gallery and Results from Day 3 of the Cumann na mBunscol finals
The 2019 Cumann na mBunscol Hurling and Camogie finals drew to a close today after an action-packed three days of games.
Amongst today's winners were Timahoe, Errill, Shanahoe, Rathdowney, Ballacolla and Cullohill.
Use the arrows on the photo above to swipe through our gallery with all the teams and action shots from Day 3 of the finals.
*See Tuesday's Leinster Express for match reports and photos.
Full list of results below:
Thursday 30th May
Roinn 3 Hurling Shield
Timahoe NS 4-3
St Colman’s Stradbally 1-4
Roinn 2 Camogie Shield
Errill NS 3-3
Derrylamogue 3-2
Roinn 4 Hurling Shield
Shanahoe 8-9
Errill NS 5-2
Roinn 1 Hurling Shield
Rathdowney NS 3-7
Portarlington 2-4
Roinn 4 Hurling Champ
Ballacolla NS 6-11
Clonaghadoo 7-6
Roinn 1 Camogie Champ
Cullohill 8-8
Castletown 0-2
