Photo Gallery and Results from Day 3 of the Cumann na mBunscol finals

The 2019 Cumann na mBunscol Hurling and Camogie finals drew to a close today after an action-packed three days of games.

Amongst today's winners were Timahoe, Errill, Shanahoe, Rathdowney, Ballacolla and Cullohill.

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express for match reports and photos.

Full list of results below:

Thursday 30th May



Roinn 3 Hurling Shield

Timahoe NS 4-3

St Colman’s Stradbally 1-4

Roinn 2 Camogie Shield

Errill NS 3-3

Derrylamogue 3-2

Roinn 4 Hurling Shield

Shanahoe 8-9

Errill NS 5-2

Roinn 1 Hurling Shield

Rathdowney NS 3-7

Portarlington 2-4

Roinn 4 Hurling Champ

Ballacolla NS 6-11

Clonaghadoo 7-6

Roinn 1 Camogie Champ

Cullohill 8-8

Castletown 0-2