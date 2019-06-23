Killanure Nation School host 'Laois Day' in the build-up to the Joe McDonagh Cup final

It's not a bad time to be a Laois supporter across both codes, and in the build-up to the Laois senior hurlers trip to Croke Park for the Joe McDonagh Cup final next weekend, Killanure National School staged a 'Laois Day' to support the lads.

Killanure N.S. is a two teacher school situated on the foot of the Slieve Bloom Mountains in the parish of Camross, with two part time resource teachers and a total of 38 pupils enrolled this year.

Even though they are quite a small school, they have a great hurling tradition with the boys hurling team competing in Division 2 of the Cumann na mBunscol hurling competition. They also have Joe Phelan, vice-captain of the Laois team, as their resource teacher and to say that the local children adore this gentle and kind Laois warrior is an understatement.

The principal is a Bornacoola lady from Leitrim that brings with her her many County and Connacht football medals along with her love of football, and has guided Killanure to many football title and is currently a coach in O'Dempsey's GAA club where she resides with her husband Enda Delaney, nephew of O Dempsey’s Chairman Jude Delaney.

Their diligent secretary, Breda Doran, is a member of the famous family Cuddy clan from Killanure with her brothers Martin, Tim, Ollie and Mick to name a few have left their own legacy in Laois hurling. Ms Delaney is a past minor Laois Camogie player who is addicted to GAA and has served as Laois Hurling Committee secretary for three years, on Leinster Council as Cumann na mBunscol delegate for three years and as County Secretary of the Middle East GAA board.

So it's fair to say the school is a GAA wonderland of enthusiasm for our native games. The school also boasts seven members from the parish representing Laois in Croke Park, those being Fran Dowling (Laois selector), Joe Phelan, Thomas Dunphy, Lorcan Burke, Eoin Gaughan, Andrew Mortimer and Mark Dowling.