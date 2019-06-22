Laois senior hurlers Meet & Greet night ahead of Joe McDonagh Cup final

Ahead of the Joe McDonagh Cup Final in Croke Park against Westmeath, the Laois senior hurlers hosted a meet and greet in O'Moore Park last Monday.

Supporters turned out in waves to meet the squad. The hurlers signed autographs and t-shirts, along with having a puck around with the younger fans who arrived.

Our photographer Denis Byrne was on hand to capture some brilliant pictures on the day, with plenty of smiles on show.