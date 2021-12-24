2021 GALLERY REWIND: Glorious scenes as St Conleth's land first ever Laois Ladies title

There were joyous and historic scenes in O'Moore Park back in October as St Conleth's claimed their first ever Laois Ladies football senior title.
They defeated the mighty Sarsfields in the final on a scoreline of 0-11 to 0-8 with Laois stars Alanna Havill and Eva Galvin to the fore.
Our photographer Denis Byrne was there to capture all the celebrations.
Check out his photo collection above. Just click on the next arrow on the first photo to scroll through the snaps
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.