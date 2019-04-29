PICTURES: New Laois Rose Sarah Bergin takes on Tralee in style

Recently crowned Laois Rose, Sarah Bergin, from Clonad is representing the county with pride already ahead of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Student nurse Sarah was totally shocked to be crowned Laois Rose just two weeks ago but she has taken on the role with great enthusiasm.

Last Friday, ahead of the Status Red Storm Hannah weather warning in Kerry, Sarah travelled to Tralee to film promotional videos for the Rose of Tralee festival.

From nursing to speaking in front of a camera, Sarah told the Leinster Express she is settling into her new role as Laois Rose.

“The first week was a bit overwhelming, getting back to work straight away and college has been the toughest part but I am getting used to it, settling in and it is so exciting,” she said.

The golf enthusiast is already getting to know the other new Roses from around the country. She met Longford Rose Marie Brady while filming in Tralee and the Kilkenny Rose Clodagh Cassin at a photocall in Castlecomer today.

It’s all systems go for the newly crowned Roses and Sarah is blooming into her new role. Next up on her busy agenda, Sarah will be a special guest, launching the Darkness Into Light walk in Mountmellick on Saturday morning, May 12.

Have a look through the picture gallery above to see what Sarah has been up to.

