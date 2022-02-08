IN PICTURES: Laois schools athletes to the fore in Leinster Cross Country event

The South Leinster Secondary Schools Cross Country took place on Wednesday February 2nd in Carlow. There had been a record attendance at the Laois event only one week previously, but this event exceeded all expectations.

Almost 1300 runners competed, from schools in Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Kildare and Laois – and most Laois secondary schools were well represented.

The eight race programme comprises Minor, Junior, Intermediate and Senior Girls and Boys. The top 15 in each qualify for the Leinster Schools, along with the top 3 teams. Team results take a few days to process, this report focuses on Individual Performances.

Minor Girls was the first race, with about 200 competitors. Katie McLoughlin (Colaiste Iosagain Portarlington) was prominent from the start, and worked her way up to a fine third place.

In Minor Boys, Dan Downey (CBS Portlaoise) was an outstanding race winner, with classmate David Wojrak in 6th, and Eoin Kelly (Knockbeg) in 11th.

Junior Girls saw Ruby Downes Mears from Colaiste Iosagain qualify for Leinsters. Junior Boys was another huge race, Tadhg O'Comhraidhe (Dunamase College)and Dylan Bergin (St Fergals Rathdowney) ran a super race to qualify.

Intermediate Girls had about 130 runners, well over double previous years. Laois was well represented with Orla Looney (Mountrath CS), Della McLoughlin (Colaiste Iosagain) and Aoife Gorman (Heywood CS) all qualifying in top 15.

Intermediate Boys saw great Laois success, with Mckenzie McIvor (Knockbeg), Thomas Bergin and Jack Martin (St Fergals Rathdowney) and Richard McLoughlin (Colaiste Iosagain) all qualifying.

Senior Girls has Faye McEvoy (Heywood CS) through to the Leinsters. Finally in Senior Boys, Cillian Moran and Jack McMahon ( Heywood) and Pairic Wrafter (St Fergals Rathdowney) all qualified.