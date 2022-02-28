IN PICTURES: St Abbans and Laois athletes take gold at National senior indoor championships

Training partners Ruby Millet and Saragh Buggy were the stars of the lateral jumps at the National Senior Championships where their class really shone to the fore as they claimed the Long and Triple Jump titles. For Saragh, it was her 7th consecutive National Senior Indoor title while Ruby’s victory continues her fantastic start to 2022. Deana Kealy added to the medal haul when claiming a silver medal in the Women’s High Jump.

The National Championships were held across two days on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th February in the National Indoor Arena Abbotstown. With spectators permitted this year the championships certainly lived up to their expectations, with athletes raising their performances for the packed crowd.

On Saturday, Saragh continued her domination of the Triple Jump when she jumped 13.05m to gather another National Title. After an early jump of 12.64, Saragh’s next jumps were remarkably consistent, measuring 13.05m and 13.04m. Her 4th round jump of 13.05m equaled the Championship record.

Amazingly, Saragh’s victory is her 16th National Senior title. On Sunday, Saragh returned to the pit where she was joined by her training partner Ruby Millet in the Women’s Long Jump. Ruby has been in blistering form this indoor season where she has already set a new Long Jump PB, representing Ireland, claimed University gold along with a number of Pb’s across high jump and hurdles. Sunday was a continuation of this form.

She leapt to a new Pb, a Championship best performance and new club record of 6.42m. After two fouls early in the competition, Ruby registered jumps of 6.26m, 6.38m and the winning leap of 6.42m which bypassed Kelly Propers' previous record of 6.35m.

She was joined on the podium by Saragh who claimed the silver medal with a best of 5.77m. The girl’s achievements over the weekend are testament to the consistent hard work they put into training and preparation along with their coaches Micheal and Eoin Kelly.

Deana Kealy also had a great weekend, equaling her PB on the way to claiming a silver medal in the Women’s High jump. In what was an absorbing competition, four girls cleared 1.75m. When the bar was raised to 1.78 only one athlete managed to clear the height, meaning Deana along with two athletes shared the silver medal.

Maisy O’ Sullivan narrowly missed out on a medal in the Women’s 1500m Final. After safely navigating her way through Saturday’s heat, Maisy was part of the lead group as the entered the final 400m. Unfortunately, she was unable to go with the strong pace at this stage and came home in 4th place in a time of 4:31. Cian Kelly also found himself just outside the medals in the Men’s 1500m final where he finished in 6th place in 3:57.

Matthew Rossiter achieved a new Pb in the Men’s Pole Vault clearing 4.30M which was good enough for 5th place. The medal haul of four National Medals across the weekend is a huge testament to each of the athletes, their coaches and families who sacrifice so much to continually improve the club.

For many of these athletes this will mark the end of their Indoor seasons and they will now begin to prepare for Track and Field competitions which will begin for our seniors in April.